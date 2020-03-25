Alberto Uderzo, creator of Asterix and Obelix, dies at 92

Share it:

The ingenious little Asterix and the great and innocent Obélix were created by Alberto Uderzo and René Goscinny in 1959. 380 million copies later, the Gallic warrior couple have resisted the Roman Empire in 111 different languages. Goscinny, the screenwriter, died in 1977 and left Uderzo solely responsible for the most famous Gallic warriors after Napoleon. According to El País, almost a decade ago the witness of his character had painfully ceded to Didier Conrad and Jean-Yves Ferri, after six decades accompanying them.

Uderzo was born in the small Gallic village of Fismes in 1927, with no Romans in sight, became eternal with his creation in 1959 on the outskirts of Paris, and has left us in the same French capital at the age of 92. We have all thought about it, but no. According to the family, the cartoonist's death is due to heart failure that has nothing to do with the Coronavirus. Today the world mourns one of those real creators. As unknown as individuals and world famous are his creations for the entire planet. Asterix and Obelix will always accompany us, but we cannot help but regret that both Goscinny and Uderzo have left us without revealing the recipe for the magic potion. Right now we could use it very well.