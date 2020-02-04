         Alberto Rodríguez will enter science fiction with 'The Founders', a new film that will shoot in 2020

Share it:

Filmand media informs that the Sevillian director Alberto Rodríguez is in full preparation of ‘The founders’, A genre film of futuristic science fiction which is planned to be released in 2021. The director of 'The Minimum Island' will realize a long-awaited dream of filming one of his favorite genres.

Future Seville

The desire, previously caressed by the director, will finally come true by the hand of Atypical Films and of La Zanfoña / Sacromonte films, their usual producers, during the year 2020, in which the shooting would take place, that everything seems to indicate that it will be in Seville. The city where he places many of his films and again the scene of his project, and has already had some moments of connection with the genre in 'Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones' (Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, 2003), for example.

With the provisional title of 'The founders', reminiscent of' The foundation 'of the science fiction guru Isaac Asimov, the script has been written by himself Rodríguez and Rafael Cobos according to the producer himself José Antonio Félez in the documentary of the program 'Children of Andalusia' (South Channel):

"We hope to be able to shoot it in 2020 and release it in the 21st, we have been working on it for some time and its provisional title is The founders"

