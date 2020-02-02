Albertano, without characterization goes crazy on Instagram

Share it:

Albertano has surprised his own and strangers with a photograph he published in his instagram, where he left aside his characterization and delighted the pupil with his real image.

Ariel Miramontes, the actor who plays "Albertano", was released in the comedy program "Maria de los Angeles" and then in "We the handsome", however little has been seen outside the character.

These photographs published in his official Instagram account have caused the madness among his followers, as they did not imagine Ariel Miramontes and "Albertano" were so different.

These images have surprised all his fans, including some actresses such as Malillany Marín, "La Chupitos", Maya Karunna and Luz Elena González, since Ariel has been reserved in his life outside the character and rarely seen without characterization.

"What a beauty, my God!", "If I fell in love?," For God's sake, how much beauty "and" How manly and handsome! ", Are some of the many comments that his fans have dedicated to him.