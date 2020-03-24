Albert Uderzo, the French author father of Asterix dies

Share it:

One of the fathers of the famous character of AsterixAlbert Uderzo passed away at the age of 92 due to a heart attack. The French author, of Italian origins, had given birth to the cute rooster together with Renè Goscinny.

The character of Asterix was born in 1959 in the French magazine Pilote, where it immediately acquired a certain popularity, until it became one of the most loved characters by the French public, but not only, becoming a world icon. Albert Uderzo took care of the drawings of the character and his funny supporting actors, while Renè Goscinny (also author of the character of Lucky Luke, the famous cowboy faster than his own shadow) wrote the texts of the stories. The idea behind the birth of the character was that, through the adventures of a small village in Galli, to represent the vices and virtues of the French people of that period, showing their ancient ancestors and their struggles against the Romans commanded by Giulio Caesar. The comic style is humorous and easy-going and, over the years, has found great fortune to be adapted in many animated films such as "Asterix the Rooster" or "The 12 Labors of Asterix" and also enjoying four full-length live action films.

Although he no longer worked directly on the comic stories, Uderzo made his contribution as supervisor. The latest issue is Volume 38 which celebrates Asterix's 60th anniversary and titled "Asterix and Vercingetorix's Daughter".