Albert Uderzo, the French author father of Asterix dies

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
One of the fathers of the famous character of AsterixAlbert Uderzo passed away at the age of 92 due to a heart attack. The French author, of Italian origins, had given birth to the cute rooster together with Renè Goscinny.

The character of Asterix was born in 1959 in the French magazine Pilote, where it immediately acquired a certain popularity, until it became one of the most loved characters by the French public, but not only, becoming a world icon. Albert Uderzo took care of the drawings of the character and his funny supporting actors, while Renè Goscinny (also author of the character of Lucky Luke, the famous cowboy faster than his own shadow) wrote the texts of the stories. The idea behind the birth of the character was that, through the adventures of a small village in Galli, to represent the vices and virtues of the French people of that period, showing their ancient ancestors and their struggles against the Romans commanded by Giulio Caesar. The comic style is humorous and easy-going and, over the years, has found great fortune to be adapted in many animated films such as "Asterix the Rooster" or "The 12 Labors of Asterix" and also enjoying four full-length live action films.

Although he no longer worked directly on the comic stories, Uderzo made his contribution as supervisor. The latest issue is Volume 38 which celebrates Asterix's 60th anniversary and titled "Asterix and Vercingetorix's Daughter".

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

