Albert Uderzo, father of Asterix and Obelix, dies at 92

Cartoonist Albert Uderzo has died at the age of 92 from a heart attack. He is mainly known for having given birth to characters Asterix and Obelix together with René Goscinny in 1977.

The comics of these characters have sold more than 380 million copies worldwide and have moved to the cinema, television and even have their own video games, which today continue to release new titles such as the latest Asterix & Obelix XXL3. : The Crystal Menhir that went on sale late last year.

Uderzo and Goscinny have never been very clear why their characters were so successful and managed to attract and fall in love with several generations of readers, but the truth is that their legacy will last in the history of literature and popular culture forever.

"I admit that I have never been able to explain this success to myself. I never thought it would last that long. René Goscinny said: "We look like idiots who don't know what they have made." But we would not have achieved anything without work. Success is, above all, hours and hours of work"Uderzo told in statements that El País recovers.

The adventures of this duo of irreducible Gauls are suitable for all audiences and do not understand generations, which is why they are as valid now as they will be when 50 more years pass.

These weeks a very specific number of Asterix and Obelix has been in the news when the name coronavirus appears in it, the most feared name on the planet that has already claimed thousands of victims in one of the worst pandemics in recent history.