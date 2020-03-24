Entertainment

         Albert Uderzo dies at 92: goodbye to the other father of Asterix and Obelix

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
The mythical French cartoonist Albert Uderzo, which he created with René Goscinny the well-known adventures of Asterix the Gallic, among other comics, he has died at 92 at his house in Neuilly, next to Paris, as confirmed by the editorial agency Efe on Tuesday Salvat, in charge of editing their work in Spain. Uderzo died as a result of a heart attack "unrelated to coronavirus"According to the editorial that has highlighted that he passed away"surrounded by the love of his family"

Uderzo2

A legacy embedded in popular culture

His family informed the agency France Presse. of what "he had been very tired for several weeks", In the words of his son-in-law, Bernard de Choisy. who wanted to separate the death from the rumors of the covid-19. Now France mourns the man in charge of drawing Asterix and Obelix, two of the most emblematic characters in the history of comics, vignettes and cinema. Two inhabitants of a Gallic village who resist being conquered by the Roman Empire and face Caesar.


Uderzo created the series of Asterix with the writer René Goscinny in 1959. Between the two they created two works a year, giving rise to a saga in which their two characters traveled around the world until Goscinny died in 1977, and it was when Uderzo was also in charge of the script, lowering the rate of creation to 37 volumes, although the last three no longer had the seal of any of the two original creators.

Asterix and Obelix they were a mass phenomenon that became a millionaire brand in which it was created from dolls to a theme park. There are many film adaptations, one of Uderzo's dreams of making cartoons, so he created the Idéfix Studios and they make several adaptations, starting with 'Asterix the Gallic'(1968), reaching its maximum popularity with 'The 12 Tests of Asterix'(1976) and reaching a total of 10, including the recent' Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion '(2018) and up to four of real action with Christian Clavier (in the first two) and Gerard Deparideu how Asterix and Obelix. Rest in peace.

