Albert Serra will start filming his new movie in June

February 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
After winning the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Festival with ‘Liberté’, Albert Sierra He has already launched his next project, which will be titled 'Bora Bora'. The film, which will begin shooting in June, will focus on the love story between a French diplomat and a Polynesian writer with racial tensions, political crisis and espionage as a backdrop.

As the Spanish film blog advances, the film will be set on an island in French Polynesia, where a writer returns after having triumphed in France with her latest novel. Disoriented and prey to a huge creative crisis that does not allow her to think about new stories, she accepts a job as a simultaneous translator with an ambassador. Between the two they begin to produce a strange love attraction full of contrasts. As she begins to discover the cynicism that lies behind international politics, the latent threat of new nuclear tests by the government of her country endangers her fledgling romance.

‘Bora Bora’ will be the eleventh film by one of the filmmakers with a more characteristic, original and transgressive seal of our filmography.

