Albert Rivera denies that the RFEF is going to stand for election

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you can count Confidential carousel, the ex-leader of Citizens has had a telephone conversation with the federation to make it clear that it will not be presented. According to Rivera's explanation in that call, someone without identification asked if he would be interested in presiding over the football federation, an option that did not value a second.

Several territorial presidents and federal executives believe that these false leaks hurt football. They believe in Las Rozas that auctioning the position as if it were a raffle is not good for the sport and they know that the only real option of all those who have left is that of Casillas, although Iker is closer to no than yes.

AC Milan insists on Marcelino

It's an obsession rossonera. They want to take the Asturian coach to lead in San Siro next season and they don't stop calling at your door. It already rang in his day for Inter, he came to negotiate in Milan with them, they opted for Pioli and Marcelino triumphed in Valencia. The turns that life gives, now Marcellin can be the replacement of Pioli.

He has had several offers, some important from England, and in the coming months we will hear a lot about “Marcelino sounds for Milan”, because the interest is real and that of Careñes will have a bench in June insurance.

Why has Gonzalo Villar finished in Rome?

Valencia did not want to be clear with him. They were calling him the entire first round, they put the honey on the lips saying that they were going to re-fish him. They told him that it would be important, with allusions to be the new Parejo, but with an offer of € 400,000 which is literally four times less that what Rome pays you.

Gonzalo considered the offer as a joke', and the final point was the interest ché by Ceballos. That, together with a call from Fonseca made him opt for the calcium and go to Italy.

Malaga's transfer market is over … and has not fulfilled its duties with La Liga

The total balance has been two high, six low and a total income of about 300,000 euros, the vast majority of them for the transfer of the youth player Hugo to Real Madrid. 300,000 euros, that is, far from the two million euros that Thebes has been in charge of airing and remembering that Malaga still owes. Among the six casualties, three have been of the players who had no record since September because of the mess that ended up costing Caminero's position because they couldn't be inscribed.

All that was done on the last day was to terminate Keko's contract, which at least 20% of the future transfer remains. So the accounts they still don't add up and not because there have been no offers. The road map seemed marked with the sales of Keidi and Antoñín, the representatives did their job taking offers to the offices but the sheikh did not want nor listen to them. Al-Thani continues to tighten the rope and passes the hot potato back to LaLiga, who has been threatening since September to put duties on the sheikh.

Some duties that practically make the sheikh laugh. Anyway, what this Saturday tells you Confidential carousel is that although the market has already closed, to square those pending accounts Malaga can still sell now with a view to summer and amortize those debts you have with overdue tokens and with the Treasury. The situation takes another twist, drowns Málaga a bit more and leaves the ball on the roof of LaLiga, which is trying to avoid another Reus case by all means, but is doing the blind eye once after another with the breaches of the sheikh.