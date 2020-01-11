Albacete falls on penalties against Ibiza

The Albacete has fallen eliminated this Saturday in the Copa del Rey after losing 5-3 in the penalties against UD Ibiza after the game is tied for a goal.

The Manchego team was ahead in the match with a goal from Álvaro Jiménez before the break but in the second half Miguel Nuñez, a former Albacete matched the score.

The match was decided in the penalty shootout and Ibiza won 5-3 and Albacete was removed of the Copa del Rey. On Tuesday, the Manchego team will receive at the Carlos Belmonte Fuenlabrada in a vital league match.