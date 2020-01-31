Alba Reche and Marta Sango ('OT') tell us their best anecdotes at festivals

Share it:

We have listened to the album by Alba Reche and we love it.

The sister, Marina, of Alba Reche is 'influencer'.

We know that there are a few months left to enjoy 2020 festivals most important (Primavera Sound, Mad Cool, BBK Live, Arenal Sound …), but they are already hanging their posters and we are nervous deciding who we will attend. In fact, thinking about that and other summer plans is our greatest motivation to overcome this eternal January. In addition, all brands are launching their lines spring-summer and that makes us visualize our next ‘Looks’ festivaleros.

Precisely, during a presentation event of the new Pull & Bear collection, which we will wear when the heat comes, we met with Alba Reche and Marta Sango (both of the 'OT' 2018 edition) and we chat with them about festivals and projects.

The first is in the middle of the tour with his album ‘Quimera’ (they have started in December and have concerts until April) and he tells us that soon there will be more dates and he will record a new video clip. On the other hand, Marta has just released her single ‘Por ti’ and is working on her next album while performing in the musical ‘La Llamada’.

Alba Reche and Marta Sango

They don't stop working, but they always have time to enjoy festivals. The girls of 'OT' They tell us who will come and their tricks to enjoy them to the fullest.

Singers vs spectators at festivals

If you are a fan of 'OT' girls, Alba Reche and Marta Sango, you can see them from festivals. Alba will sing at the Share Festival in Barcelona with Lola Indigo, Omar Montes, Anuel AA and many more artists. If you didn't know him, write it down because it has a sign. Marta, for now, cannot confirm anything, but she tells us that there will be surprises coming soon.

As spectators, they never fail their festive dates. Alba will go to Viña Rock, as she tells us: "I have been going there every year for five years and I will not miss it for anything." The best thing is that this Albacete festival starts on April 30, so you won't have to wait long to enjoy it. Marta will go to Weekend Beach. "It is done in my town (Torre del Mar, in Malaga) and I have it next to a little house, in addition, there are three stages, each with a different type of music, and I think it is super fun," he says.

‘Looks’ perfect for festivals

"The perfect outfit to go to a festival They are comfortable sports shoes – because you will be on your feet for a long time and so that it does not hurt if you are stepped on – a short-sleeved shirt, a jacket for when it refreshes at night or if it rains (because it always rains in the Vineyard) and wide pants, "says Alba. Marta adds:" you have to wear shoes that you are not going to wear more in your life and a fanny pack and a lot of battery in the mobile or an external one is essential because if it is not impossible to survive, "it affects Sunrise.

Tent or house for festivals

"Until this year I have always stayed in a tent and I think I will continue to do so," says Alba. Marta confesses that she has never camped, but would love to try: "I am open to any kind of experience."

Festival anecdotes

"One year in the Vineyard we were sleeping in the store and we had the table with the food outside, everything was prepared because there is no supermarket nearby. Suddenly, it started to rain and the flood took the table, the food … EVERYTHING! At least we were inside the store, "Alba tells us, laughing. "The only thing that has happened to me is that one year I got my boyfriend to enter with the bracelet of the previous edition," reveals Marta Sango.

The perfect festival poster

If they could choose three headliners for their ideal festival, Alba does not doubt it: "I would make a mix that freaks out: FKA Twigs, Beyonce and Extremoduro." Marta, however, would choose "Dub Punk, Jamiroquai and Stromae".