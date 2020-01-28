Entertainment

Alba Flores will intervene in season 5 of 'Vis a vis: The oasis'

January 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • 'The paper house' It will have fifth season.
  • Alba Flowers He confesses how much sex he has had in the last month.

    The members of the 'yellow tide' they can jump for joy because they will return
    to enjoy one of your favorite prey, Saray. Fox just confirmed that Alba Flores will intervene in season 5 of 'Vis a vis: The oasis' And we are living. The actress will once again wear the yellow jumpsuit to make a collaboration in this final installment of the series that has been so successful. Yes, 'Vis a vis' It ends and the outcome promises to be glorious. If you are curious to know details about the plot, we will tell you tEverything we know so far.

    On his return to 'Vis a vis: The oasis', Alba Flores will match Zulema again (Najwa Nimri). The life of his character has taken a very important turn after having to face extreme and quite unpleasant situations. At this time he married, suffered the violation of Sandoval, was a mother and almost died of a shot. Now its existence will continue full of strong emotions with the protagonists of this latest installment: Macarena (Maggie Civantos) and Zulema.

    Alba Flores will have a collaboration in season 5 of 'Vis a vis: the oasis'

    Little else do we know about the adventures he will live TOlba Flores during this collaboration in season 5 of 'Vis a vis: the oasis'. The filming of the final started in October, between Madrid and Almeria, and we will see eight chapters. In these episodes Maca and Zulema they will have to look for life as robbers. There are not any yet release date, But it sure will be exciting. On the other hand, we need to know what the character that plays will hold Alba Flores in 'The paper house', whose fourth batch will arrive in April. Looking forward to seeing her in both!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.