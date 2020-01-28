Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'The paper house' It will have fifth season.

It will have fifth season. Alba Flowers He confesses how much sex he has had in the last month.

The members of the 'yellow tide' they can jump for joy because they will return

to enjoy one of your favorite prey, Saray. Fox just confirmed that Alba Flores will intervene in season 5 of 'Vis a vis: The oasis' And we are living. The actress will once again wear the yellow jumpsuit to make a collaboration in this final installment of the series that has been so successful. Yes, 'Vis a vis' It ends and the outcome promises to be glorious. If you are curious to know details about the plot, we will tell you tEverything we know so far.

On his return to 'Vis a vis: The oasis', Alba Flores will match Zulema again (Najwa Nimri). The life of his character has taken a very important turn after having to face extreme and quite unpleasant situations. At this time he married, suffered the violation of Sandoval, was a mother and almost died of a shot. Now its existence will continue full of strong emotions with the protagonists of this latest installment: Macarena (Maggie Civantos) and Zulema.

Alba Flores will have a collaboration in season 5 of 'Vis a vis: the oasis'

Little else do we know about the adventures he will live TOlba Flores during this collaboration in season 5 of 'Vis a vis: the oasis'. The filming of the final started in October, between Madrid and Almeria, and we will see eight chapters. In these episodes Maca and Zulema they will have to look for life as robbers. There are not any yet release date, But it sure will be exciting. On the other hand, we need to know what the character that plays will hold Alba Flores in 'The paper house', whose fourth batch will arrive in April. Looking forward to seeing her in both!