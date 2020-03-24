Alatreon coming to Monster Hunter: Iceborne World in May

Share it:

Commit yourself to the god you like best if you plan to overcome the hunt that Capcom has announced for the month of May in Monster Hunter World: IceborneAlatreon, the colossal black dragon, is back.

This imposing creature will be the protagonist of the fourth free update of the game that will arrive in May. Taking advantage of the announcement, Capcom has updated the roadmap for the coming months, detailing the contents of April in passing. The Seliana and Astera festivals will start next month and will last from April 10 to May 7. Updates to all versions of the game will also be synced with patch 13.50, the hyper-tanned version of Namielle can be hunted, also Kulve Taroth in Master Rank and the second round of customizable weapons.

Obviously alongside Alatreon we will also have the weapons and armor pieces related to the creature. Hunting him down is going to be troublesome, though. This entity has been classified as a walking natural disaster and is capable of using all four elements: fire, ice, lightning, and dragon. It is going to be the most difficult challenge players have faced since Monster Hunter World launched.

Capcom confirms with its latest roadmap that beyond June new free updates will continue to come with content including new monsters to hunt down.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the expanded version of the most ambitious title in franchise history. Capcom has ensured that the license is still young and that much more is on the way. This is the first time that they have tackled a game-as-a-service delivery and thanks to this, players have a constant influx of new monsters, weapons, armor, and more new features that frequently reenter them.