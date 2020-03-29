Sports

Alaphilippe: "I can't imagine a Tour de France without an audience"

March 29, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe, great animator of the Tour 2019, does not conceive that the French round can be played this year "behind closed doors", without an audience, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a hypothesis that the organizers use as an alternative to suspension.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step team leader, who this year wore the yellow leader's jersey for two weeks on the Tour, he does not want to even think that this could happen, although the French youth and sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu, commented last Wednesday that a "behind closed doors" Tour was within the limits of the possible.

"It would be unusual," Alaphilippe told RMC Sport. "I can't imagine it. The public is part of the Tour de France. Imagine the World Cup in an empty stadium, "said the French rider, fifth this year in the French round.

Alaphilippe warns, however, that it would participate in any case. "If we have to, we will, but I'd rather imagine that the virus will go away and that we can run with the public ", he claimed.

The Tour de France, which is scheduled to start on June 27, has been disputed continuously every year since World War II and is, for the moment, the next "great monument" of the universal sport threatened with suspension by the coronavirus, as has already happened with the Giro d'Italia and the spring classics.

According to various French media, the company ASO, organizer of the Tour, has given itself until May 15 next to make a final decision.

