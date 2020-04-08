 Alan Yang has met with Marvel Studios to direct a movie

Share it:

We continue to discover filmmakers who have reached hold conversations with Marvel Studios. The last to join is the filmmaker Alan Yang, who has worked more as a screenwriter and producer of series like "Forever" or "Master of None", and although he has played many styles, he moves more in the genre of drama and comedies.

The revelation was made in an interview regarding his movie "Tigertail", which premiered in a couple of days on Netflix, when asked what plans do you have for the future, if you already have something on your agenda that you want to share, and that is when you have dropped the bombshell:

I'm a bit omnivorous [in reference to that he likes all kinds of genres], I've done comedy, I've done drama … it sounds like fun but I was meeting with Marvel about directing for them so maybe we'll do it later.

This type of movement does not surprise us, since every so often the name of a filmmaker who has met with a studio for a future project jumps, although in most cases they do not reveal anything about it.