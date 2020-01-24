Alan Wake returns to the Xbox Store two years after his withdrawal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next month of May, Alan Wake It will turn 10 since its original release (as exclusive to Xbox 360 then). And while we wait for the announcement of a sequel by Remedy Entertainment, it is finally possible to buy the 360 ​​digital version again. Title that was removed from the store last 2017 for reasons related to music licenses and which had only returned in its PC version (in 2018).

In addition, the news is also important for Xbox One users who have not yet played it. Basically because Alan Wake is backward compatible with the console, which applies sasaplandificant visual improvements. Function that, therefore, is recovered with the return of the digital version to the Xbox Store.

As for the game, it presents the story of a bestselling writer with the same name as the title: Alan Wake. He goes on vacation with his wife and she disappears. However, your search will become pages of a thriller that you don't remember writing. A dark presence wanders through the small town of Bright Falls, which will take Alan Wake to the limit of madness in his struggle to discover the mystery and save his wife.

If the game stood out for anything, beyond the gameplay, it was because of its way of presenting the narrative, Remedy's house brand, as well as its exciting action sequences. In addition, at the playable level it also provided unique elements, such as a use of light (through the flashlight) that became fundamental not only in exploration but also in fighting.

We don't know if Remedy will bring us back to Bright Falls with a sequel to Alan Wake; However, it has been rumored fiercely about the possibility of an upcoming Control DLC being related to that franchise. And the tenth anniversary would not be a bad time to put it on the table, right?

Sources: Gamingbolt / Xbox Store