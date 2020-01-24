Alan Wake and American Nightmare are back on the Xbox Store

Share it:

As some of you will probably remember, in 2017 Remedy removed Alan Wake and Alan Wake American Nightmare from the Xbox Store due to the expiration of the rights to use the songs in the soundtrack. After two years, the games mentioned are again available for purchase on the Microsoft store.

Alan Wake and Alan Wake American Nightmare are on sale again, available in Xbox 360 compatible version of Xbox One. Evidently the Finnish company was able to renegotiate the exploitation rights of the soundtrack independently, last summer the company acquired the rights of Alan Wake, this means that Remedy is now the sole owner of the IP, having bought from Microsoft the licenses related to the exploitation and publication of the brand.

This means that Remedy could bring Alan Wake 2 to life without the support of the Redmond houseat the moment, however, there seem to be no plans in this regard. In the past, Sam Lake's studio has developed several Alan Wake 2 prototypes, but none of them seem to have worked, having failed to attract the attention of external financiers and publishers.

Remedy is now busy on post launch support for Control and on Crossfire X developed in collaboration with Smilegate, in addition to having launched new projects not yet announced.