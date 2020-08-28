Alan Wake 2 coming? An intriguing teaser spotted in Control’s AWE DLC

Share it:

The Finnish studio makes no secret of it: work has been going on for some time now on the development of three new Remedy games. The exact identity of the latter is not yet clear, but more and more interesting clues emerge.

One of the mysterious titles, the software house announced during the summer, will be set in the same universe as Control and Alan Wake. The presence of Jesse thread and of Alan Wake in the same imaginary created by Remedy it was confirmed just recently, following the announcement of the new one DLC of Control. Since the presentation trailer for the additional content, players have been able to clearly spot the iconic character. The nature of his presence was then further clarified by the Finnish team, which confirmed the existence of a shared universe between different Remedy franchises.

And precisely by virtue of this connection, a detail present in the new extension of Jesse Faden’s adventure appears particularly interesting. As highlighted by our Francesco Fossetti in his review of Control’s AWE DLC, the protagonist is warned of the activation of a strange warning sign. The latter, comments the character of Langston, supervisor of the Panopticon, is however decidedly unusual: it is in fact placed two years into the future! Let it be a Remedy inidizio regarding the long-awaited Alan Wake 2?