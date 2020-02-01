Alan Harris, the actor who gave life to the Bossk bounty hunter in Star Wars, dies

Share it:

Alan Harris, the actor responsible for multiple minor (but no less sasaplandificant) Star Wars roles, including the Bossk lizard-headed bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back, has died.

SYFY Wire has reported this, stating that the actor had been dealing with undisclosed health problems but "loved and lived every moment to the fullest."

Cathy Munroe, who also played the Zuckuss bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back, issued a statement, saying that Harris was "an incredibly brave man" whose "legacy will live and will always be remembered with love."

Harris is best known for playing Bossk, the bounty hunter who joined Boba Fett and several others (including the IG-88 robot) in Han Solo's hunt. However, that was far from Harris' only role in Star Wars. According to the actor's IMDB page, the man also portrayed a member of Leia's rebel escort, as well as a Bespin security guard and can be seen briefly helping to transport frozen Han Solo. He also played an uncredited role as a stormtrooper in "The Return of the Jedi." Harris also doubled Anthony Daniels as C-3PO.

All this would make him one of the few actors outside the main cast that appeared in the three films of the original trilogy.

When the Star Wars prequel trilogy finally premiered, Harris reprized the role of Terence Stamp, who played Supreme Chancellor Finis Valorum.

Harris spent much of his retirement at the convention circuit, where he proved to be popular with the most loyal Star Wars fans, sharing stories of his time. Boba Fett's original actor, Jeremy Bulloch, shared a statement on Facebook reflecting on his friendship with Harris, according to the Boba Fett Fan Club Twitter page.

"We are very sorry to hear about Alan Harris – he was one of the nicest guys we have ever met – and he was so modest and so good to all fans – he will be greatly missed," said a statement from Jeremy and his wife Maureen Bulloch .