Alaloth Champions of the Four Kingdoms: the publisher speaks about the relationship with Avellone

With a message posted on Twitter, the publisher All In! Games wanted to clarify its position towards Chris Avellone regarding the collaboration linked to Alaloth Champions of the Four Kingdoms, developed by the Italian team Gamera Interactive.

All In! Games let you know that Avellone's work on the game has long since ended, since well before the writer was accused of harassment, accusations among other things yet to be verified and never formalized by a complaint.

"All In! Games takes such matters seriously and is against the alleged behavior of the person in question. We are on the side of those who share their stories making the industry a better place."

No interruption of the relationship therefore, as this has already ended naturally for some time after Avellone ended his work for Alaloth Champions of the Four Kingdoms. Other companies such as Techland and Paradox have announced that they have removed Avellone from Dying Light 2 and Vampires The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, also the writer of The Waylanders he distanced himself from Avellone's work, reiterating how the story of the game was largely written by her with a small contribution from the author, a contribution that will now be carefully analyzed and evaluated by the development team.