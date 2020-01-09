Al-Thani, after the suspension of Víctor Sánchez: "Do we want to know who lies? He is like an angel"

Abdullah ben Nasser Al-Thani, president of Malaga, has posted a message on his Twitter account on Tuesday, the same day that the club has "immediately suspended" his coach, Víctor Sánchez del Amo.

We still waiting to know Who is the person he lying always?

he is like the Angel Never make mistakes

He does not want to admit the mistake

just one time said the truth

Did you think that will help you

of you always lying to everyone!

Be strong and say I make a mistake

(….) – Abdullah N Al Thani (@ANAALThani) January 7, 2020

"Do we still want to know who always lies? He is like an angel, he never makes mistakes. He doesn't want to admit that he made a mistake, he only once told the truth. Did you think it was going to help you lie to everyone? Be strong and say 'I made a mistake', "he explains in the tweet.

The message of the sheikh comes after Sánchez del Amo communicates that he is being a victim of extortion and harassment after the publication on social networks of an intimate video. Malaga made official, hours later, the suspension of the coach.

"I want to report that I am suffering a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion. (…) In the same way I want to inform you that sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime, either through social networks or messages or in any other way as established in article 197 of the Penal Code"he explained in the tweet Sanchez del Amo.