Sports

Al-Thani, after the suspension of Víctor Sánchez: "Do we want to know who lies? He is like an angel"

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Abdullah ben Nasser Al-Thani, president of Malaga, has posted a message on his Twitter account on Tuesday, the same day that the club has "immediately suspended" his coach, Víctor Sánchez del Amo.

"Do we still want to know who always lies? He is like an angel, he never makes mistakes. He doesn't want to admit that he made a mistake, he only once told the truth. Did you think it was going to help you lie to everyone? Be strong and say 'I made a mistake', "he explains in the tweet.

The message of the sheikh comes after Sánchez del Amo communicates that he is being a victim of extortion and harassment after the publication on social networks of an intimate video. Malaga made official, hours later, the suspension of the coach.

"I want to report that I am suffering a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion. (…) In the same way I want to inform you that sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime, either through social networks or messages or in any other way as established in article 197 of the Penal Code"he explained in the tweet Sanchez del Amo.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.