Al-Sadd confirms negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona

The sports director of Al-sadd Muhammad Ghulam Al Balushi has confirmed on the AlKass television channel the conversations between Xavi Hernández and Barcelona: “There are talks between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him success wherever he goes. ”

Sique Rodríguez reported this Friday afternoon that Eric Abidal had offered the dock from Barcelona to Xavi Hernández, who currently directs Arab Al-Sadd in what is his first season as coach. All this in a meeting, which advanced RAC1, between Abidal and Xavi in ​​Doha, a visit that also served Abidal and carscar Grau to meet with Dembélé, which is still recovering in Doha.

The SER chain could know that the costumes of Barcelona question the figure of Valverde and that would welcome the incorporation of Xavi, which has been offered two and a half seasons, until 2022.