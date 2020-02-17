Al Pacino Nazi hunting between solemnity and exploitation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nazi hunters in the 70s. Under this premise (with which we are going to say "shut up and take the subscription money") 'Hunters' is developed, the new original series of Amazon Prime Video that has Jordan Peele ('We') as a producer and a debutante David Weil in the creation and writing of script.

The series begins with the story of Jonah (Logan Lerman), a young comic book and movie geek who suffers a terrible tragedy when a stranger enters his house and murders his grandmother, holocaust survivor. In his shiva, he will meet Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), a mysterious millionaire who seems to know more than he counts.

It won't take long (well, more than we would have liked) to know that this mysterious lord directs a operation that seeks and hunts Nazi charges who managed to escape from Germany and try to create the IV Reich. On the other hand, Agent Millie (Jerrika Hinton) investigates the mysterious murder of a NASA scientist.

In the cast of 'Hunters', which arrives this Friday 21 on the platform, we find Lerman, Pacino, Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

A long presentation that asks for patience

The first episode of 'Hunters' lasts your good ninety minutes and they get a little long. Once the episode ends you still don't know exactly what these "hunters" are and the reason for their existence and what moves them.

While this first episode of presentation has its rhythm, it seems long and insufficient in this sense. Surprising, yes, especially since the second episode of the series, that duality in tone.

On the one hand we find touches of exploitation seventies in aesthetics and more action scenes and, also, in Jonah's geek imagination, but they are like small boats in an ocean of solemnity, sometimes excessive.

The moderately schizophrenic tone of 'Hunters' can be explained by that attempt to handle and honor a family case. David Weil dedicates this series to the memory of his grandmother, a survivor of the Auschwitz and Bergen concentration camps and, for him, a superheroine.

This makes logically I didn't finish embracing the madness that could become and only occasional excess is allowed. However, it would have been good for him to be less solemn to achieve a better balance. A solemnity that reminds us that even today it is relevant and important to fight Nazis.

'Hunters' leave something halfway

In general, having been able to see half of the season, "Hunters" has left me somewhat unsatisfied. My body asked me much more that what I have received and the feeling of "could be better" has been around for more than five hours seen.

It is a series that asks for patience. If you give it to him, It ends up being an interesting and entertaining series. If you get used to the tone you can get to enjoy a story that is somewhat suffocated by its execution.