Al Pacino is a very stingy person, reveals his ex-girlfriend

Meital Dohan, girlfriend of the famous Al Pacino, who is originally from New York, reveals intimate aspects that she knows about him and says, for example, that she does not like to spend her money. She got to give some flowers only.

Too old and stingy, this is how Al Pacino's ex-girlfriend refers to him. According to reports in different news portals, the statements she has given in recent days have caused a stir worldwide.

The ex-partner of Al Pacino told Israel's LaIsha media that he had ended his relationship with the actor because he is already "very old."

It's hard to be with such an old man, even Al Pacino. I tried to deny it, but now he is an older man, to be honest. So, even with all my love, the story didn't last, ”said the actress.

Meital is 43 years old and said about Al, 79, that in addition to being too old, he is also quite “stingy”.

How can I kindly say that he didn't like spending money? He only gave me flowers, ”he reveals to the portal mentioned.

The relationship between Meital and Al Pacino lasted about two years. They both met at a party in Hollywood and since then they started dating.

And about the reason for the break-up, she also told LaIsha of Israel that it took place after a strong discussion they had, just a few days before the 2020 Oscar Awards.