Al Extremo, with Carmen Muñoz, would go off the air due to low audience

Al Extremo, Aztec Television program where Carmen Muñoz participates and which had its rerun just two weeks ago, would be about to go off the air due to its low rating.

Reporter Alejandro Zúñiga comments on his YouTube channel that Al Extremo would have its days numbered and will soon cease to appear on Azteca Uno's programming.

Zúñiga highlights that Azteca Television executives are in previous talks about the possibility that Al Extremo will exit programming, due to its low rating.

This program came in place of Enamorándonos, a reality show that Carmen Muñoz was conducting and despite its success, it suddenly came off the air.

Al Extremo leaves the air because the numbers are terrible, it is not going to rise, it is difficult for it to rise, "says Zúñiga on his YouTube channel.

Al Extremo is hosted by Carmen Muñoz, Adianez Hernández and Juan Barragán and airs from Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m. and projects surprising, bold and spectacular themes from the country and the entire world.

