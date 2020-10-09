Akudama Drive: The first episode of the highly anticipated sci-fi anime is now available on VVVVID

Akudama Drive, the original anime made by the talented guys of Studio pierrot (Black Clover, Tokyo Ghoul), debuted moments ago on VVVVID with the first of twelve episodes that will make up the first season. The premiere, chaotic and adrenaline pumping at the right point, has been defined by many as one of the best of the autumn season.

The story of Akudama Drive takes place in a sort of alternative timeline to ours, where the war between Kansai and Kanto (two of Japan’s eight regions) has split the island in two. Kanto, after winning the war, makes Kansai a vassal state, but he can no longer control the disorder and crime. The chaos leads some criminals, called “Akudama”, to pour into the streets, where they act undisturbed.

Akudama Drive will air every Thursday at 8 p.m., simultaneously with Higurashi: When They Cry. The animation studio has repeatedly confirmed that it places a lot of faith in the project, so a renewal for a second season is absolutely not impossible, as long as the numbers allow it.

We remind you that Akudama Drive is only one of the six souls that make up the VVVVID autumn schedule, and that among others there is also the new anime of MAPPA Taiso Samuraie the much appreciated Ikebukuro West Gate Park.