Akudama Drive: the anime from the creator of Danganronpa arrives in Italy

Anime Factory announced the acquisition of the rights to Akudama Drive, the new series from Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games. What will this new dystopian anime talk about where crime is rampant out of control?

In a press release dated 5 October 2020, Anime Factory, the label owned by Koch Media that collects the company’s animation catalog, has also signed an agreement with the Italian company Dynit: the series will be simulcast on the streaming platform VVVVID.it every Thursday at 20:00, starting from 8 October.

Umberto Bettini, Country Manager of Koch Media Italia said: “I am extremely proud of this acquisition. Akudama Drive is a despotic anime with great adrenaline and quality, which we will treat, as we do with all the titles that are part of our line-up, with extreme care both for the dubbing in Italian and for the physical edition, in line with the quality that distinguishes the editions of Anime Factory“. He added: “For the first time we have joined forces with Dying in order to bring this highly anticipated anime to VVVVID in simulcast in Italy and I thank both companies for this fruitful collaboration“.

Akudama Drive tells of the endless war between the “Kanto” and “Kansei” regions. However, this battle must have a winner, and at the end of this bloody war, Kansei becomes a vassal state of Kanto. However, the situation is becoming more and more unsustainable: the police and the government are unable to keep under control the crime that is spreading more and more. These criminals are called Akudama.

Akudama Drive was born from the original story of Kazutaka Kodaka (author of the videogame Danganronpa), the series is directed by Tomohiro Taguchi (director of Persona 4 The Golden e Digimon Last Evolution), the soundtrack is composed by Shigekazu Aida, while Cindy H. Yamauchi oversaw the adaptation of the character design created by Rui Komatsuzaki.