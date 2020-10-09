Akudama Drive: first impressions of the new anime on VVVVID

In a particularly interesting period for Japanese animation, some original productions, such as the wonderful Deca-Dence, have made their way into the panorama, breaking through with visual quality and ideas with great narrative potential, giving life to products with great impact. Last March we learned some information about a project that involved Too Kyo Games and Studio Pierrot, the same that took care of the animated adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul and Naruto, in a new original project: Akudama Drive.

The anime, created by Norimitsu Kaiho, former writer of Danganronpa 3, was shown in two explosive trailers, which illustrated a taste of what we will see in the next 12 episodes aired on VVVVID in simulcast every Thursday, between characters and context. Let’s find out, therefore, the first episode of Akudama Drive, in all its facets, to find out what awaits us until November.

Class S crime

The story takes place Tokyo, in an unspecified futuristic time where a war between the Kansai region and the Kanto region split the country in two. The same sees the Kanto as the winner, causing a subjugation of the Kansai, which does not accept this condition, resulting in a situation of chaos and rampant crime, which is embodied by the Akudama. The latter are divided by class and a certain size on the head based on the danger. This first episode is dedicated to supervillains and the futuristic context of the region, in which, in the role of a young girl, we will explore the city context in the first few bars, which denote an extremely advanced city on a technological level.

The young woman, after a day of work, exiting a stamp center, will go to a bus stop to take a flying vehicle similar to a small airship, which will allow us to have a look at the city from above through the gaze. of the girl, among luminous signs and advertising billboards. He will walk down a crowded street, when suddenly he sees a cat about to be hit by a car. He quickly rescues the little animal, while the car loses control, crashing into an energy barrier that effectively prevents the accident. The girl decides to leave the area quickly, ending up in an alley, near a takoyaki stall. He will therefore decide to eat there, where he will meet a mysterious boy, who drops a 500 yen coin. The girl tries in vain to return the money to the taciturn individual, who leaves on a motorbike. At the time of payment for the food, she is asked for 500 physical yen, but the young woman refuses to pay with the same coin found, and given the impossibility to pay digitally at the stall, she will be taken into custody by the local authorities and taken to a station. of local police in a very fast sequence of scenes.

In the meantime, the action will move to a series of figures that represent in effect the cast that will make up the animated series: the Akudama. The first to make an appearance is precisely the mysterious boy on a motorcycle, who we discover to be a courier, currently on a mission. We see him take advantage of his ultra-technological bike even rising from the road, thanks to some support cables that help him travel vertical surfaces until reaching his destination, delivering a package in the middle of a shooting. After an explosion at the same delivery site, he will receive another assignment he cannot refuse, worth 100 million yen, and a briefcase to deliver.

The scene shifts to an alley, where another Akudama will make an appearance: the thug stands on a mountain of security robot wreckage, stating their weakness. As many arrive, but he, with his bare hands, will tear them to pieces.

Then we go to a small room in an apartment building in Kansai, where a young boy, immersed in the technology of his equipment, does his utmost to hack the central bank. Each presentation of the characters brings with it, in addition to the reputation, the price on each one’s head, which amounts to large figures based on the level of danger and crimes committed.

Dystopian Punk

These first 24 minutes ushered us in a fast-paced, punk-filled environment with lots of on-screen action and great animations, dyed in cold colors, except for the neon signs that illuminate the city, expanding it vertically. The style used recalls Danganrompa and put us in front of a not indifferent aesthetic quality, both as regards the futuristic urban setting, and for the character designs, which appeared extravagant, well framed and which have proven to complement each other. temperamentally.

It will be interesting to find out what implications the plot has in store for us in the remaining 11 episodes of Akudama Drive, which starts by presenting itself gradually, without forgetting the rhythm, which has not dropped in any situation, consistently marking each scene on the screen. Almost the entire duration of the episode was finally accompanied by a compelling soundtrack, which contributed to the frenzy of the on-screen action, and was apt for the context. There are many elements that have aroused our curiosity, but we also hope to receive confirmation in the next episodes, broadcast every Thursday in simulcast on the Italian platform VVVVID.