Akira's film returns in 4k at the Tokyo Anime Awards Festival 2020

February 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Akira, manga created by Katsuhiro Ōtomo, was one of the works that most marked the Japanese comic of the late 80s. Its animated adaptation has achieved incredible success, despite some substantial differences compared to the paper counterpart, and the film is about to return to a completely renewed form.

Months ago we talked about several projects in store for the Akira brand, in fact, in addition to the 4k remastering, originally scheduled for April 24, 2020, a new anime transposition was announced which, according to what was stated by the CEO of the studio Makoto Asanuma, will faithfully retrace all the events narrated in the omotomo manga.

It has recently been confirmed that at the Tokyo Anime Awards Festival 2020, which will be held in the Japanese capital from 13 to 16 March, you will have the opportunity to preview this pillar of Japanese animation. The film, reviewed here, will also play an important role in the organizational structure of the Festival, given that the broadcast will take place in the Grand Cinema Sunshine on the day of March 14, exactly after the opening ceremony.

It will also be there immediately after viewing a special talk show with the animators Toshiyuki Inoue and Hiroyuki Okiura. User @ Turbnostrider27 reported the news in the post that you can find below.

