Akira Toriyama's crazy routine during Dragon Ball serialization

We have repeatedly stressed the difficulties of any author in making a weekly manga. Just think, in fact, that the routine of Eiichiro Oda is nothing short of exhausting, despite the popularity of ONE PIECE. But as he spent his days, however, the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama?

The sensei is not only a bizarre man, an author who has combined his passions within a single work, such as the elements inherent in Chinese mythology, but also a real thrill lover. There Dragon Ball serializationin fact, it has been characterized by a labor at the limits of madness, a sign of the great personality that distinguished it Akira Toriyama.

Despite the sensei's passion in making manga, the author could not help but spend whole days buying models or watching television. Inevitably, this continual procrastination caused extremely dangerous delays. Therefore, between a motorcycle ride and a television program, he continued to reflect and metabolize the content of the story, and then he began to realize the storyboard only at midnight on the 5th day. After a little rest – he finished the storyboard around 6 in the morning – he spent the whole afternoon of the next day inking everything.

It only remained to deliver the 14 tables to the editor, but due to the accumulated delays he was forced to take the first plane available for Tokyo to meet the deadlines. A real adventure every week to deliver the chapter with the real risk of blowing up the entire manga release on Weekly Shonen Jump. And you, instead, what do you think of this interesting anecdote? Let us know with a comment below.