Akira Toriyama at work: Dragon Ball's dad draws and colors Goku in a short clip

March 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
A short video shared by the Twitter profile Dragon Ball Hype has recently gone viral, surpassing i two million views in not even 48 hours. The clip, visible at the bottom of the article, shows the mangaka Akira Toriyama working on an illustration by Son Goku, designed and colored for the occasion while delivering a powerful kick.

The video should go back to a television appearance in 1991, during which the author was asked to portray the protagonist of his famous series. There are hardly a handful of clips available on the net in which the author draws personally, so it is no coincidence that this quickly became viral.

Akira Toriyama will turn 65 this year, and during her artistic career she has spent more than 35 working on Dragon Ball. The series peaked during the 1990s and is still believed to be the greatest Japanese entertainment work of all time, alongside Naruto and ONE PIECE. Despite the age, the series has managed to modernize very well, achieving extraordinary results also in recent years thanks to the arrival of Dragon Ball Super.

And what do you think of it? Are you still following the Toriyama series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the opera then, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth video on the new Dragon Ball Super villain.

