Akira receives the 100th reprint, the author: “Thanks for your incredible support”

Kodansha, the famous Japanese publishing house, announced a few hours ago that the popular manga by Katsuhiro Otomo “Akira“will soon reach the incredible milestone of one hundred reprints. For the publishing house of first time in over 110 years of history that a manga achieves this impressive result.

The first reprint of Akira took place in 1984, about a year and a half after the publication of the first chapter, while the last is scheduled for tomorrow, September 25, 2020. The work consists of a total of six volumes and has been re-proposed in several editions also here in Italy.

Katsuhiro Otomo, the author, had not returned to talk about his masterpiece for a long time, but on the occasion of the last broken record he decided to personally thank the fans by declaring: “Thank you for supporting the work for so long, it’s all your doing“The message is included in the latest issue of Weekly Young Magazine, where the work was once serialized.

Akira is one of the most famous manga in the world, whose success is largely due to the 1988 film adaptation. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Otomo’s work became famous all over the world, and even today the sales attributable to the merchandise, the re-editions of the manga and the new home video versions are absolutely satisfactory.

