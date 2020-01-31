Akira: Planet Manga prepares a new edition of Katsuhiro Otomo's masterpiece

Share it:

On its official Facebook profile, Planet Manga has announced a new edition of Akira the seminal work of the great master Katsuhiro Otomo who has influenced the whole world of the Japanese imagination and beyond.

On the Facebook profile, Planet Manga has only shown the logo of the series, accompanying it with a generic "2020" without giving other suggestions. So, at the moment, we still don't know well in what way and in what format (will it be pocket-sized? Or an extra-luxury multi-page collection?) Otomo's work will be brought back to fans. Furthermore, the exact release date is not clear (next Lucca Comics & Games?). Other announcements will probably arrive in the coming days that we will not fail to communicate to you.

Years later, Akira's myth does not end yet and continues to fascinate fans of manga and anime. The film, based on the monumental work of Katsuhiro Otomo, is an authentic timeless cult that has influenced many other science fiction works and trained young manga authors and anime directors, actively contributing to spreading, and making people appreciate, the souls in the West. As evidence of this affection, there is no shortage of gifts such as that of the Alfa Romeo team at the Japanese Grand Prix or the Akira Art Of Wall at the park Tokyo Museum last November.