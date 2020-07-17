Akira celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the explosion of the third world war

Share it:

Today is the 32nd anniversary of the explosion of the third world war in Akira's world. The catastrophic event occurred in 1988 with the complete destruction of the city of Tokyo, shaping it in the futuristic version present in the manga and in the cinematographic film.

Katsuiro Ohtomo's film represents one of the greatest exponents of the cyberpunk genre in Japanese animation. The feature film focuses on a world in which genetic experiments take place which unlock certain psychic abilities in individuals, one of which is the protagonist Tetsuo.

The film is not intended as a direct adaptation of the manga, represents a partial version, and for this reason considered by many to be confusing. In fact, if you were going to approach Akira's world for the first time, the paper work is probably the right option.

If on the one hand you do not enjoy the splendid staging of the film, on the other, the splendid tables of Ohtomo will not make you regret your choice. Akira has been remastered in 4K recently, but it has raised more than a few discussions.

In fact, it would seem that the excessive cleaning of the images has resulted in an unpleasant loss of detail, both in the landscapes and in the models of the characters, causing a widespread blur effect.

Recently, the artist Skottie Young poured his inspiration into an illustration by Akira.