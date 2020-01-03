Aki Toyosaki shows the beauty of Japanese dubbing in the Cautious Hero live dub

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Aki Toyosaki, the famous Japanese voice actress born in '86, showed on the television network's year-end television special NHK the reason why the original dubbing of souls is considered, still today, as absolutely unreachable even from a large part of the western fan base.

The thirty-year-old from Tokushima has in fact dubbed, in a single take and in front of the public, the meeting between the young goddess Restarte and the warrior Seiya in Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious. Toyosaki has lent his voice to the young goddess for all twelve episodes of the first season of the anime, distributed in Italy by VVVVID from October 2nd to December 29th 2019.

In Italy, as in many other countries, Japanese dubbing is often preferred to Italian dubbing, which is sometimes considered less reliable. Despite being two very high quality services, the second one must, from time to time, make some small changes during the adaptation phase in order not to lose sync with the lip.

And what do you think of it? Japanese or Italian dubbing? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case the series had aroused your interest instead, we recommend that you take a look at the first official trailer of Cautious Hero.