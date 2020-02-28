Ajax fans aggravate Getafe's relatives: "They are attacking us and security does nothing"

Ajax followers they threw plastic cups with beer to a tribune area of ​​the Johan Cruyff Arena where Spanish journalists and Getafe fans were sitting, some of them relatives of the players.

The action took place in the second part and dozens of private security agents of the stadium They showed up to try to calm the mood. "They are attacking us and security does nothing. There are children, babies, elderly people and they are not doing anything. This is shameful. They are assaulting us, they are assaulting us. Getafe's hobby is running away. We are running away", explains an amateur in a video uploaded to social networks.

The action caused the relatives of the players, outraged, to leave the assigned seats and would go out of the stadium, although they were finally relocated in other seats.

The president of Getafe, Angel Torres, confirmed the incident in statements to the Onda Cero station and said that the club is going to "make a complaint to UEFA because that deal cannot be allowed."

During the meeting some plastic cups were also thrown on the grass. The atmosphere at the Johan Cruyff Arena was described by coach José Bordalás as “a boiler” in the press conference after the meeting that led to the Getafe pass to the round of 16 of the Europa League