AJ Styles, the Coronavirus positive WWE star

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Cororavirus pandemic that dramatically characterized 2020, as we know, did not even spare the world of wrestling. A series of positive cases at Orlando’s Performance Center panicked her last June WWE, and previously many shows had been recorded without an audience, due to security measures.

In addition to technicians and insiders, there have been cases of Covid-19 even among the wrestlers themselves, although names have not always been mentioned. What we learn now is that too AJ Styles, one of the most well-known characters of the WWE, has tested positive for Coronavirus in recent weeks.

The wrestler himself revealed it during a live broadcast on Twitch, in which he explained: “I tested positive too a couple of weeks ago, maybe even a month ago. I understand all those who are suffering from this at the moment, but I must admit that, for my part, I have not suffered much. I hope that The Rock, his family, everyone is safe and that they are taken care of. I hope there aren’t too many negative symptoms in affected people, because I know how terrible it can be and how good it is for no one. “

AJ Styles, who recently won the SmackDown torneao, he mentioned in his speech Dwayne Johnson, since The Rock also confessed to having had the Coronavirus, along with his family.