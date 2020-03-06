         'AJ and the Queen' is canceled by Netflix: RuPaul series will not have season 2

Share it:

Netflix has decided not to move on with 'AJ and the Queen'and has cancelled the series starring RuPaul, which he also created alongside Michael Patrick King – Old showrunner of 'Sex in New York' -, after the emission of a single season.

Own RuPaul has confirmed the news through his twitter account with the following message: "End of the road for 'Aj and the Queen'. Netflix has decided not to extend our road trip across America. Thank you all for the love and support. We are very proud of our work.".

It was seen coming

Released on January 10, 'AJ and que Queen' did not arouse the enthusiasm expected among RuPaul fans or fans of television series, so its cancellation is not something that catches us by surprise. A few years ago, Netflix might have given it a second chance, but the streaming platform is becoming increasingly demanding.

'AJ and the Queen' told the story of Ruby Red, a drag queen with a lot of charisma but very bad luck that travels across the United States from club to club during the 90s with a most unlikely buddy: AJ, a disembodied 9 year old girl who has just been orphaned.

Via | Deadline