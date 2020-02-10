Aitana will be sworn in the next edition of ‘La Voz Kids

Share it:

The former “triumph” does not stop reaping successes and we cannot be more proud of her. Aitana Ocaña, which is already one of the ‘millennials’ most influential in our country and has so many musical awards to show off in his short career as a singer, has once again left us speechless. The former contestant of ‘Operation Triunfo’ goes from ‘musical’ show to ‘musical’ show unless, this time, she will be on the other side. Yes, as a jury.

Although we were already dying to tune in the next edition of ‘La Voz Kids’, we recognize that this latest news has made us have many more. Do we confirm that Aitana Ocaña will be one more member of the jury? We confirm. This has been announced by herself with a photo with David Bisbal in your Instagram account. And yes, the singer has commented on the publication.

The artist, who has again broken all records with her new single along with Cali and El Dandee, is now also ready to judge young people who want to devote themselves to music. Specifically, in one of the privileged jury seats in ‘La Voz Kids’ and with David Bisbal.

"Happy, happy happy, ❤️ thanks to David Bisbal for trusting me for the next edition of‘ La Voz Kids ’this is being very nice," said the artist under that photo. "We are not only working, but we are also having a great time. Welcome team !!! 🤗 You do not know how well your Aitana is doing!" Replied the artist from Almeria.