Aislinn Derbez surprises her followers with a silver sequined bikini

The beautiful actress Aislinn Derbez, daughter of the famous Eugenio Derbez, posed in a beautiful silver sequined bikini for the cover of a renowned national circulation magazine.

Aislinn Derbez He always shares his best moments on social networks, although he has already recognized that in real life he has problems and setbacks like everyone else.

The 32-year-old girl who is currently living in her maternity stage with her partner, Mauricio Ochmann, shared the photo that was taken as a cover for the media and took the opportunity to send a message.

“That father closing the year of @cosmopolitanmx. I wish that fresh morning dawned on these dates … (I wake up dying because #toddlermom who wakes up at 6 am to play with new toys. But there is nothing that feels more incredible than seeing those little faces of happiness or not?) Thank you to the team, ”he said Aislinn

In a few hours his publication reached hundreds of comments in which he praised its great beauty; In addition, his photo has obtained more than 69 thousand ‘likes’ Until now.

'Great'; 'Beautifull'; ‘How cool’; ‘Beautiful’, ‘Always so beautiful’; ‘You're beautiful, lots of light’; They were some of the messages that the model also received.

You may also like:

#CanceloNetflix: Homophobic Catholics are launched against the platform by "gay Jesus"