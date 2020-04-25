Aislinn Derbez reveals one of the reasons for her separation from Mauricio Ochamnn

Share it:

Actors amazed Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez when they announced a few weeks ago that they were in a process of separation. Although their thousands of followers hoped for both of them to be together again as a marriage, everything indicates that the separation is inevitable.

Aislinn Derbez launched her podcast "The Magic of Chaos" on Thursday, where she spoke about all this living process and also revealed what would be one of the reasons that led her and Mauricio Ochmann to the separation. "Always, since Mauricio and I met, communication always failed us, as it was a little difficult, we thought in very different ways, we had a hard time flowing, because it is as if he spoke one language and I spoke another language."

Faced with the couple crisis they began to have, the actress sought professional help:

I started looking for therapeutic help to be able to meet each other in this language and everything that has happened in recent years has been very interesting.









The promise Mauricio Ochmann had made to Aislinn Derbez

In her podcast Aislinn Derbez also confessed the condition that she put to her husband Mauricio Ochmann, to get pregnant with Kailani, "One of the things that most panicked in life was having to face a separation, I married saying 'with this I I stay for life '".

I remember once I told him 'I get pregnant if you promise to stay with me all my life'.

"Life confronts us and puts us in situations that we do not expect, in situations that overwhelm us, in situations that we feel that we will not be able to, and that in the end, when we confront them, we realize what we are really made of and of who we really are, "said Aislinn Derbez.

