Aislinn Derbez reveals a dark past: problems with alcohol

José Eduardo Derbez interviewed his half-sister Aislinn Derbez for her YouTube channel, a talk where the actress confessed: "I had like this stage of alcohol between 18 and 24 or 25, when I was pedaling I was pedaling seriously, I was not I drank because I liked it, I drank to put myself to the queque ".

Aislinn Derbez recounted an experience she had when studying in New York City. "Once the crude oil hit me so ugly that my whole body started tingling, my hands started tingling, I started to sweat cold and I said I'm going to die, I'm going to pass out, I passed out on the street, they wanted to take me away I didn't leave the hospital, but I couldn't go out or into the street, I couldn't even walk, that's why I don't drink anymore. "

The actress recently announced on her Instagram account that she will be launching her new project called "The Magic of Chaos" on April 23, "it is a multiplatform led by my new Podcast where we will talk to specialists on different topics such as: health mental, emotional, spiritual, physical, personal crisis, couple, parenting, motherhood and fatherhood, environment, etc. where precisely we will venture to understand how without chaos there can be no change and without change there is no evolution. "

Could it be that uncertainty, chaos and pain can be transformed into that magic that we long for in our lives?

It will be in this project that Aislinn Derbez opens her heart to depth, regarding the separation she lives from Mauricio Ochmann.

