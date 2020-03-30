Aislinn Derbez mocks Barbara de Regil's exercises

Share it:

Aislinn Derbez seems that she is processing in the best way her separation with Mauricio Ochmann, because the beautiful woman decided to relax during this quarantine in the comfort of her home enjoying social networks.

That is why, like his brother, he used Tik Tok to see the trends, finding the videos of his colleague Barbara de Regil, who made fun of him and even fell asleep when he saw the exercise routines that the woman wants to implement to exercise at home. .

In the video you can see the actress lying down and watching the fitness girl who smiles so she can do the exercises with the best attitude, but she simply decided to fall asleep, causing all kinds of comments on networks.

"There is no doubt that they are the children of stuffed Eugenio", "I definitely identify with this so much, because I prefer to sleep rather than exercise," they wrote to Derbez for his reaction to watching the videos.

Remember that Bárbara de Regil has become a trend for social networks due to the tips she gives about food, so the haters attack her because they have constantly told her that she is not a nutritionist, much less a fitness coach.

