Aislinn Derbez celebrates Kailani's birthday with a beautiful message

There is no doubt that Aislinn Derbez's life has changed completely since she became a mother and that is what she announced with her daughter Kailani's number two birthday, product of her relationship with actor Mauricio Ochmann.

It turns out that Aislinn wrote an emotional letter on her Instagram where she celebrated the anniversary of the little girl, who has become a sensation for the fans of the actress due to her peculiar blonde hair and huge blue eyes.

It turns out that Aislinn wrote an emotional letter on her Instagram where she celebrated the anniversary of the little girl, who has become a sensation for the fans of the actress due to her peculiar blonde hair and huge blue eyes.

Everyone says that it happens very fast, for me in this case time has been very mysterious. To start I feel that I have grown like a decade since you were born. It changed my perspective, my approach, my tastes, my priorities, everything. You woke me up to become what I longed to be but I didn't know how. I also feel that you do not look like 2 years old, in this last year it is as if you had grown 2 and had 3, haha. and at the same time I feel I got pregnant yesterday. My best gift for you is to observe you, to be able to respect your preferences, your personality and your tastes without imposing mine, it is to trust your capacity and your wisdom and let me guide you, it is to set yourself healthy limits always using communication as the best tool , is to give you the space and containment so that you can express all kinds of emotions and know that you are safe at home, is to take care of myself and understand that only I can give myself what I need and that everything I do not do first for myself , I will not be able to give it to you, no matter how hard I try (this is the most complex of all) since I know that my greatest legacy, beyond everything I intend to teach you, will be my example of life. and that between mom and dad, and at home, there is always love, respect, freedom, communication and patience. A publication shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Feb 25, 2020 at 7:32 PST





As if that were not enough, the actress shared a video where she is seen with the celebration between her legs and they are about to blow out the candles on a slice of cake, and she also received hundreds of congratulations from the Internet users.

"Happy birthday to the princess of the house," "What beauty and admiration I cry, how beautiful what you convey", "What a beautiful message! Happy birthday Kay," they wrote to the birthday girl.

It is worth mentioning that the Derbez family has become one of the most united in the show for a few years since Eugenio decided to join more with his children.