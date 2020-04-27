Aislinn Derbez boasts enviable figure after Kailani's pregnancy

Share it:

Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez left many of her followers open-mouthed by sharing a photograph where she boasts an enviable figure, this having given birth to her first-born Kailani Ochmann more than two years ago.

Through her official account on Instagram, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez shared some photos of her Sunday at home modeling an incredible two-piece bikini with a leopard print and caused great fury among her followers.

"It finally started to get hot around here," wrote the young woman in the publication that within hours of being shared on her social networks, she managed to gather more than half a million likes and different expressions of affection in the comments section.

But that was not all, Aislinn also shared an image with Kailani, daughter also of her ex-partner actor Mauricio Ochmann, and touched all her followers with a message that read: "The best of my quarantine."

After the announcement of their separation from Ochmann, both have made it clear that they have ended on the best terms, dedicating each other emotional messages of affection on their respective social networks, actions that have made their fans doubt about the future of their relationship.