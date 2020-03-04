Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann would be taking therapy

Share it:

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann, who are married and have acted together in films such as Do It as a Man, would also be going through a difficult situation as a couple and therefore take therapy, reveals the magazine TVNotas.

Mauricio would be focused solely on the daughter he procreated with Aislinn and she would feel displaced, says the source.

Little began to feel displaced and problems began to arise. She did not expect Mauricio to tell her that if she was so focused on the girl, it was because she saw her very unconscious of her role as a mother, ”reveals the nearby source.

The couple of actors and husbands take therapy to carry out their marriage and family, says the same source.

In an interview for the magazine Who, Ochmann revealed that despite the rumors they prefer to focus on the family and the positive things they both have.

And Aislinn, on the subject, assured Awake America that she and her husband are in a therapeutic process, because she felt "mentally drained."

