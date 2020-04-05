Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann together in the quarantine for Coronavirus

Share it:

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann commented a few weeks ago in the communiqué where they reported that they were separated, "we need time, space and above all a lot of respect on their part to be able to find out little by little and privately what follows. The family that we have formed together is ours priority and we will always defend it. "

And so it has been. The actors demonstrate that before any adversity, the beautiful family they formed will always be first, next to their daughter Kailani. Aislinn Derbez shared a video in the stories of her Instagram account, where she shows that this quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is spent not only with her daughter but also with her husband Mauricio Ochamann.

In the video published by Eugenio Derbez's daughter, we can see how Kailani has fun while her dad throws her to bed. Without a doubt, these images say more than a thousand words.

Many of the followers of both actors have taken this as clear proof that things in your marriage are slowly working out.

In that communiqué they shared on March 12, the two revealed that they were separated to have "space to heal, rebuild, transform, and in that reconstruction we are open to what may happen."

