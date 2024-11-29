AirPods Black Friday Bonanza: Unbeatable Deals on Apple’s Iconic Earbuds

As Black Friday 2024 approaches, tech enthusiasts and Apple fans are in for a treat with unprecedented discounts on AirPods. This year’s sales event has brought all-time low prices across the entire AirPods lineup, making it the perfect time to snag these popular wireless earbuds1.

AirPods Pro 2: A Sound Investment

The AirPods Pro 2 is stealing the show with an incredible price drop. Currently available for just $154 at Walmart and $153.99 on Amazon, these top-tier earbuds are a whopping $95 off their usual $249 price tag. This deal represents the lowest price ever offered for the AirPods Pro 2, making it an opportune moment to upgrade your audio experience.

Key Features of AirPods Pro 2:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Superior to the ANC in AirPods 4

Transparency Mode for ambient awareness

Adaptive AAudioblending ANC and Transparency

Four silicone ear tip sizes for optimal fit

Gesture controls: Shake to decline calls, nod to accept

Spatial audio for immersive sound

MagSafe charging case

Find My capabilities

AirPods 4: The Latest and Greatest

Apple’s newest addition to the lineup, the AirPods 4, comes in two variants:

Basic model: $119 ($10 off MSRP $129) ANC model: $165 ($14 off MSRP $179) 1

Both versions offer excellent sound quality and battery life, with the ANC model offering noise cancellation as an added benefit.

AirPods Max: Over-Ear Excellence

For those seeking over-ear options, the AirPods Max are available in two versions:

USB-C model: $500 ($49 off MSRP $549)

Lightning model: $399 ($150 off MSRP $549)

The Lightning version offers a more substantial discount, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Apple’s Black Friday Event

While Apple doesn’t directly discount AirPods, they’re offering gift cards with purchases:

AirPods Max: $75 gift card

AirPods Pro 2: $50 gift card

AirPods 4: $25 gift card

These gift cards can be applied to future purchases or offset subscription costs.

Buying Advice

AirPods 4 are recommended over older models due to improved sound and fit. Consider the AirPods Pro 2 for their superior ANC and additional features. The Lightning version might be a better deal for AirPods Max if you don’t need USB-C.

New Features and Updates

AirPods Pro 2 continues to receive feature updates, including:

Hearing Protection: A clinical-grade hearing test to use AirPods as an over-the-counter hearing aid.

Hearing Test (Beta): A five-minute test to detect potential hearing loss.

These innovations make the AirPods Pro 2 not just an audio device but also a potential health tool.

As Black Friday approaches, these deals are expected to be in high demand. With prices fluctuating rapidly, it’s advisable to quickly secure the best discounts on Apple’s iconic AirPods lineup.