They say that the touch makes love and, when we talk about the successful Netflix series ‘Sex Education’ -the season 2 Now available! -, there is no doubt! So literal was that love (and friction) between two of the main characters in the cast, that the relationship has pierced the screen and they are currently partner. You still don't know who they are? Aimee Lou Wood and Connor Swindells!

The actors who play Aimee and Adam have been together since 2018 and, obviously, have become one of our ‘shippeos’ favorites. Above all, how was your first contact! Here is the ‘timeline’ of his story.

Early 2018

Do you remember one of the initial scenes of the first chapter of ‘Sex Education’? Aimee and Adam are together and appear lying in the institute. Let's say the sexual encounter does not seem very satisfactory for either of us. Obviously, after we discovered the reason, but this was the first time they had ‘something’. Even if it was only in fiction.

September 2018

Their relationship in real life began at the end of the first season's recordings, which we assume from the images they started publishing, which was about September. The complicity between them is obvious, as is the desire to spend time together. This was his first trip as a couple to Chicago.

November 2018

Their relationship is still strong and they even dress up to play on Halloween, one of the most recognized goals relationship goals ’in the world.

January 2019

In case there was any doubt, at the beginning of 2019 the rumors were confirmed, through a tender selfie of both published by him. There he thanked his characters Aimee and Adam for joining them.

‘‘ Much love from Aimee Gribbs and Adam Groff. ’’

February 2019

And the kiss in networks came during the month of love.

Along with his first perched on the red carpet as a couple.

2019

From this moment, all have been romantic photos napping together in a paradise hammock …

More matching costumes, imitating Netflix compis.

Birthday congratulations declaring eternal love.

‘‘ I approach another birthday and another next to her. Thank you, Aimee Maimee ’.

Pss That is, in August 2019 they had been going out for at least a whole year.

2020

They start the decade together and what better than releasing new season of ‘Sex Education’.

We will continue to report!