Aikastu! Series New Project is a new animated series expected for the end of 2020

Have you ever heard of Aikatsu Stars? If the answer is negative, don't worry, since the home media franchise Bandai Namco, although it has never really conquered western territory, it has instead proved to be an incredible economic success in Japan, with an endless fan base.

The brand is in fact composed of an arcade video game based on collectible cards which was then followed by an animated series flanked by the sequel Aikatsu Friends !, all for a total of over 100 episodes. Well, Crunchyroll has now made official through a short teaser published on the Youtube channel AiTube / Aikatsu! Tube the future arrival of a new animated series currently awaited in late 2020, with new information about it that will be revealed in June.

In addition, the opportunity was used to announce the future arrival of some episodes dedicated to a web series of the brand, entitled Aikatsu on Parade !. The history of web production is set in the Dream Academy, one of the idol schools that appeared during the first animated series of the franchise, and tells the adventures of Noel Otoshiro, one of the sisters of the most famous idol of the Dream Academy, namely Seira Otoshiro.

Speaking of new animated productions, we remind you that in the last few hours the release date of Assault Lily has been announced. In addition, it has recently been made official that the second season of Re: Zero has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.