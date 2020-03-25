 Ahsoka Tano's usual voice responds to Rosario Dawson's rumors

Share it:

This past weekend there was a rumor that the actress Rosario Dawson had been chosen to interpret a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in the series "The Mandalorian", later expanding the rumor with another that indicated that we could even have a series of the character later. A bigger rumor that has caused fans to ask the actress Ashley Eckstein, usual voice of the animated version of the character in his appearances in the series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Y "Star Wars: Rebels", and even in video games.

As expected, Ashley Eckstein claims to know absolutely nothing about these rumors, and clarifies that not part of Disney + Star Wars seriesSo you can't say much more about it:

Last week, a rumor was released that Ahsoka Tano would be in season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’. I have read all your questions and comments about this story and thank you for your patience as I have taken the time I need to review these questions. The truth is, I am not involved in ‘The Mandalorian’. I can't answer questions about something I'm not a part of. I am not an actress and I have acted in all kinds of media: television and live action movies, theater, voice acting, presenter and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue playing Ahsoka Tano in any way. I will continue to appreciate the opportunities to create stories for Ahsoka Tano and will always be happy to see the legacy continue. I'm just a member of a tremendous team of talents who bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not for me to make, and I can't comment on something I really don't know about.

It was clear that Eckstein was going to be left out of any adaptation of the character's real image, which undoubtedly saddens the most fans of the character, who quickly associate twice the actress with the character.